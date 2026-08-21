Bhubaneswar/Balasore, The flood situation in six districts of Odisha eased on Friday as water levels in all major rivers, including Subarnarekha in worst-hit Balasore district, remained below the danger mark amid no significant rainfall in the last 48 hours, officials said.
The Subarnarekha, which inundated the densely populated Baliapal, Bhograi and Jaleswar blocks of Balasore and affected around 2.1 lakh people, was flowing below the danger level, they said.
"The water level is receding at Rajghat. It was recorded at 9.75 metres against the danger level of 10.36 metres. The peak flood was witnessed in the Subarnarekha on August 20 when the water level reached 11.82 metres," an official at the district emergency office said.
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According to officials, around one lakh people were affected in Baliapal block, while the Subarnarekha floods impacted around 70,000 people in Bhograi and another 40,000 in Jaleswar.
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Home/India News/Odisha Flood Situation Eases As Water Level Falls In Major Rivers, No Heavy Rains For 48 Hours