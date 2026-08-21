Bhubaneswar/Balasore, The flood situation in six districts of Odisha eased on Friday as water levels in all major rivers, including Subarnarekha in worst-hit Balasore district, remained below the danger mark amid no significant rainfall in the last 48 hours, officials said. Odisha flood situation eases as water level falls in major rivers, no heavy rains for 48 hours

The Subarnarekha, which inundated the densely populated Baliapal, Bhograi and Jaleswar blocks of Balasore and affected around 2.1 lakh people, was flowing below the danger level, they said.

"The water level is receding at Rajghat. It was recorded at 9.75 metres against the danger level of 10.36 metres. The peak flood was witnessed in the Subarnarekha on August 20 when the water level reached 11.82 metres," an official at the district emergency office said.