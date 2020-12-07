e-paper
Home / India News / Odisha govt offices to stay shut during Bharat Bandh, civil services exam postponed

Odisha govt offices to stay shut during Bharat Bandh, civil services exam postponed

Though the farmers in Delhi have called for Bharat Bandh between 11 am and 3 pm, farmer bodies, trade unions and political parties in Odisha including the Congress have called a dawn-to-dusk bandh

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 23:09 IST
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
In anticipation of disruption of vehicular traffic on Bharat Band on Tuesday, the Odisha government ordered its offices to remain shut.
In anticipation of disruption of vehicular traffic on Bharat Band on Tuesday, the Odisha government ordered its offices to remain shut. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

The Odisha government on Monday ordered that all its offices would remain closed on Tuesday in view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers demanding the repeal of the recent farm laws.

In a statement, the government said as transport and vehicular movements are expected to be affected by the bandh in the state, it decided to shut its offices on Tuesday. However, essential services provided by the government will remain functional in the state.

Though the farmers in Delhi have called for Bharat bandh between 11 am and 3 pm, farmer bodies, trade unions and political parties in the state including Congress have called a dawn to dusk bandh. But BJD is yet to announce its stand on bandh.

Meanwhile, the General Studies Paper-I and General Studies Paper-II of the Odisha Civil Services-2019 Main examination scheduled for Tuesday has been rescheduled in view of the Bharat Bandh. As per the new schedule, the OCS 2019 main exam for General Studies Paper 1 and Paper 2 will now be held on January 2, 2021.

