Odisha IPS officer transferred over custodial death in Puri

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 00:16 IST

The Odisha government on Friday transferred the Superintendent of Police of Puri district amid allegations of the custodial death of a 33-year-old man who was picked up from his home on Wednesday night but died a few hours later after reportedly getting injured in a scuffle with the police.

The home department transferred Puri SP Akhileswar Singh and attached him to police headquarters in Cuttack. Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh has been transferred to Puri in his place. The DGP also suspended a sub-inspector and two constables of the police station in Puri town where the 33-year-old man was taken after being arrested.

The transfer came on the day the Orissa High Court sought a detailed report from the state government over the alleged custodial death while the National Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the state expressing its displeasure that such custodial deaths are still occurring despite the Supreme Court’s guidelines on custodial treatment of accused.

On Thursday, 33-year-old Telugu youth K Ramesh, a resident of Lokanath Road area of Puri town was picked up by police over some old cases. While being arrested he allegedly had a scuffle with the police following which he was hospitalised where he died. His family members alleged that his body was cremated without being handed over to them.

Following the death, Puri-based lawyer Sarat Kumar Rayguru on Friday filed a PIL with the Orissa High Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the matter demanding stringent action against the errant police officials and compensation for the deceased’s family.

In New Delhi, NHRC directed the Odisha Chief Secretary and DGP to submit detailed reports on the matter within four weeks while expressing its displeasure over the fact that custodial deaths are still occurring despite the Supreme Court’s guidelines on custodial treatment of accused.

“This is not acceptable in a country governed by the rule of law,” the Commission pointed out while taking a veiled dig at the state government over its failures to adhere to the SC guidelines,” said the NHRC responding to a petition by BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra on the issue. BJP had threatened agitation if the Puri SP was not transferred immediately.

“The way Ramesh was tortured by police personnel in custody is not justified. We have demanded punitive action against the officials involved in the brutal murder. I complained about the inhuman way the deceased’s parents have been picked up by the local police and are being held at some undisclosed location. The NHRC assured us help,” said Patra.

The NHRC directed the state government to submit the copies of the FIR, arrest and inspection memos of the person who allegedly died in police custody. The Commission has also asked the government to notify whether the family members of the victim were informed about his arrest.

In another case of alleged custodial death, human rights activist Prabir Das filed two separate petitions seeking Odisha Human Rights Commission probe in the alleged custodial deaths in Puri and Sundargarh. He also urged the OHRC to direct the state government to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to family of each deceased.