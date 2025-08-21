Odisha Police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Surat city in Gujarat for allegedly raping a girl from Berhampur several times over the last eight months, police said on Wednesday. The 26-year-old accused, who hails from UP's Jaunpur district, was an autorickshaw driver in Surat.(Representational Image/pexel)

The accused, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, was arrested by a team of Berhampur Town police station on Sunday, Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said.

The accused was an autorickshaw driver in Surat. He was produced before a court in Surat and then brought to Odisha on transit remand, following which he was produced before a court here on Tuesday night, he said.

According to the police, the girl went to Surat alone in November last year after a misunderstanding with her family members. She met the accused at Surat railway station.

As the victim was searching for a job there, the accused enticed her for a job and took her to his house and allegedly repeatedly raped her, another police officer said.

She was one of the 55 women and children rescued by the police under the ongoing 'Operation Anweshan' launched by Odisha Police to rescue the missing and kidnapped children and women. The drive started on Monday and will continue for a week.

After being rescued, the 17-year-old victim was lodged in a rescue centre here, he said.

"In the last two days till Tuesday, we have rescued around 44 victims which included 32 women and 12 children," said Ganjam Superintendent of Police Subhendu Patra.

Most of the victims were rescued from different areas of the state, he said.

The Berhampur SP said they have rescued around 10 children and women during the period.

Notably, Ganjam district has two police districts -- Ganjam and Berhampur.