Odisha man gives triple talaq to wife as she lost money to cyber fraud: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2023 07:35 AM IST

The woman also alleged that she was “subjected to dowry-related torture” in her complaint, reported PTI citing officials.

The Odisha Police on Saturday booked a man for allegedly handing out instant 'triple talaq' to his wife after she lost money to cyber fraud. According to the police, the 32-year-old woman from Odisha's Kendrapara district lodged a complaint on April 1, alleging that her husband divorced her illegally after she confessed to losing 1.5 lakh to cyber criminals, reported PTI.

The couple was married for the last 15 years and the accused is currently in Gujarat, the police said. (file)
The couple was married for the last 15 years and the accused is currently in Gujarat, the police said. (file)

Kendrapara Sadar police station Inspector Saroj Kumar Sahoo said that they have registered a case against the accused under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, and various sections of the IPC and Dowry Prevention Act.

The couple was married for the last 15 years and the accused is currently in Gujarat, the police said.

Notably, the Supreme Court in 2017 banned the controversial practice of instant divorce - triple talaq - setting it aside on several grounds including that it was against the basic tenets of the Holy Quran and violated the Islamic law Shariat. According to the top court, if practiced, it invites an imprisonment of up to three years.

(With inputs from PTI)

