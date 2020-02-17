e-paper
Odisha man hacks 4 relatives to death over land dispute

The incident took place at Patrapali village under Bonai police station limits when the accused Kalu Munda killed his elder brother, sister-in-law, niece and nephew on Saturday, police said.

Feb 17, 2020
Press Trust of India
Rourkela
A 22-year-old man in Odisha allegedly killed four members of his family using an axe.
A 22-year-old man allegedly killed four members of his family, including two children, and surrendered before the police in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, police said.

The incident took place at Patrapali village under Bonai police station limits when the accused Kalu Munda killed his elder brother, sister-in-law, niece and nephew on Saturday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bonai, Abakash Routray said.

The incident was suspected to have taken place over a land dispute, he said.

The deceased were identified as Kande Munda (27), his wife Sumi Munda (25), daughter Malani Munda (7) and son Mara Munda (5), police said.

The two brothers had a heated argument when Sumi Munda tried to intervene and stop her husband.

Kalu Munda who left the spot returned after some time with an axe, and called out his brother. As soon as Kande Munda came out of the house, his younger brother attacked him with the axe killing him on the spot, the police officer said.

Kalu Munda then hacked to death his sister-in-law, and killed both the children with the same axe, he said.

Police took the accused to the spot on Sunday and then sent the bodies for post-mortem examination, police said.

Further investigation was in progress, they said.

“Kalu Munda came and surrendered before the police and confessed to his crime,” the SDPO said.

