Odisha man kills wife for not serving egg curry in lunch

A 41-year-old woman died after being allegedly hit on the head by her husband for not cooking egg curry for lunch, police said. The accused hit his wife on the head with a pipe, killing her on the spot after he was served lunch without 'egg curry'.(representational)

The incident happened in Kutiling village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, they said.

Outraged over being served lunch sans egg curry, Lama Baskey (55) hit his wife Basanti on the head with a pipe, killing her on the spot, they added.

"The accused has confessed to the crime," said Banamali Barik, the inspector-in-charge of Udala police station.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination to the Udala Sub Divisional Hospital, he said.

The husband was arrested on the basis of a police complaint lodged by the woman's mother, Main Hembram, he added.