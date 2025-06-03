Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Odisha man kills wife for not serving egg curry in lunch

PTI |
Jun 03, 2025 09:23 PM IST

The lunch stifle was followed by the man hitting his wife with a pipe, killing her immediately. The man was arrested and a police investigation is underway.

A 41-year-old woman died after being allegedly hit on the head by her husband for not cooking egg curry for lunch, police said.

The accused hit his wife on the head with a pipe, killing her on the spot after he was served lunch without 'egg curry'.(representational)
The accused hit his wife on the head with a pipe, killing her on the spot after he was served lunch without 'egg curry'.(representational)

The incident happened in Kutiling village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, they said.

Outraged over being served lunch sans egg curry, Lama Baskey (55) hit his wife Basanti on the head with a pipe, killing her on the spot, they added.

"The accused has confessed to the crime," said Banamali Barik, the inspector-in-charge of Udala police station.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination to the Udala Sub Divisional Hospital, he said.

The husband was arrested on the basis of a police complaint lodged by the woman's mother, Main Hembram, he added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Odisha man kills wife for not serving egg curry in lunch
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On