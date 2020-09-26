e-paper
Home / India News / Odisha man made fake Covid vaccine with ‘top secret’ formula, arrested

Odisha man made fake Covid vaccine with ‘top secret’ formula, arrested

Drug enforcement officials also recovered medicines to cure infertility at the man’s premises.

india Updated: Sep 26, 2020 15:25 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Authorities claimed Bissi had only studied till class 7.
Authorities claimed Bissi had only studied till class 7. (Sourced Photo)
         

A man was arrested on Friday in Odisha’s Bargarh district on charges of manufacturing a dubious vaccine for Covid-19. The authorities raided his premises and seized several vials labelled ‘Covid-19 vaccine’ from his possession. The raid was conducted after the man himself emailed the authorities asking for a licence to sell his product.

Police and drug enforcement officials in western Odisha district of Bargarh arrested 32-year-old Prahallad Bisi after a raid on his premises in Rusuda village. When drug inspectors asked him to reveal the composition of his purported vaccine, he refused, calling it a “top secret”.

“We got to know about his claim when he sent an email asking for a licence to sell the product he calls the vaccine. During the raid, we found several glass vials with stickers of Covid-19 vaccine, some powders and chemical materials,” said Bargarh drug inspector Sasmita Dehury.

“We have booked him under section 18(c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940. We are investigating if the man was previously involved in administering any drugs in the locality,” Dehury added.

The accused, who has studied up to class 7, however, had yet not started selling the fake vaccine.

Apart from the fake vaccine, the officials also found some medicines to cure infertility at his premises. Bisi said it fetched him a high price.

India grants $15 million to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist ties
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Delhi to appoint consultant for 24X7 water supply, to cut leakages: Kejriwal
India did well but Covid-19 epidemic far from over, says Lancet
Paris stabbing suspect apparently from Pakistan, says minister
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in early trial
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
