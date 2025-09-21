Odisha man travels 175 km to reconcile with wife, slits her throat as bystanders record

A man slit his estranged wife's throat in public after reportedly traveling nearly 175 km to meet her in Odisha's Balasore. The woman is currently in critical condition and admitted to a hospital. Odisha woman attacked after estranged husband’s visit(Screengrab from X)

The couple had been living separately due to ongoing marital disputes. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the accused, identified as Sheikh Amjad, traveled from Cuttack to Balasore to meet his wife, according to police cited by NDTV.

During their interaction on a public road, Amjad allegedly attacked his wife with a knife, slitting her throat. A bystander recorded the assault on their phone, and the video has since circulated on social media.

Bystanders foil attack

The video footage captures the moments leading up to the attack. It shows the man speaking to the woman, occasionally grabbing her face. The matter escalates suddenly when the man unexpectedly reveals a knife. He then drags her along the roadside while she struggles and cries out

The bystanders can be heard screaming in shock and attempting to intervene.

Bystanders reportedly overpowered Amjad after the attack, preventing him from fleeing, and handed him over to the police. Authorities have taken him into custody and are investigating the case, said the NDTV report.

Local residents immediately took the injured woman to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors stabilised her condition.

Given the severity of her injuries, she was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where she remains in critical condition, the news channel reported.