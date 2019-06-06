Odisha MLA forces official to do sit-ups for poor roads; video goes viral

A newly-elected legislator of the ruling Biju Janata Dal has stoked a controversy after he allegedly forced a government official to do sit-ups as a punishment for the poor quality of roads in Odisha’s Bolangir district.

A video purportedly showing the MLA from Patnagarh Saroj Meher asking Jasbant Sabar, a junior engineer of the public works department, to do sit-ups in front of hundreds of people near Belpada area of the district has gone viral on social media.

First-time MLA Meher went to Patnagarh two days ago when locals of Belpada complained about bad roads in the area and blamed the authorities. Following the complaints, Meher summoned Sabar and asked him to do 100 sit-ups.

@Naveen_Odisha # Dabang MLA Saroj Meher # punishment to Belpara pwd JE# is it work of developmental process of MLA or inhumanity? pic.twitter.com/jeI1Xah3J1 — Bijoy Kumar Pradhan (@Bijoykpradhan) June 6, 2019

Sabar, a tribal, started doing the sit-ups but when he requested the MLA to forgive him, Meher threatened him saying that the locals would beat him up if he refuses to follow through. The junior engineer then continued as people present on the spot kept watching.

Also read: ‘Odisha merits special category status’, says BJD’s Pinaki Misra

“I am the MLA and this is my order. I am empowering the people to thrash you,” the MLA is heard saying in the video.

Meher was also heard saying that he too is a taxpayer and the poor quality of work by contractors is causing a huge loss to the exchequer.

Both the junior engineer and the MLA refused to comment on the incident.

Bolangir’s district collector Arindam Dakua said he has asked officials to investigate the matter and submit a report as soon as possible.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 16:27 IST