Odisha poaching case: Carcass found was of Royal Bengal tiger

Following the arrest of a gang of poachers a day earlier, Odisha forest officials confirmed on Sunday that the animal carcass they discovered from a pit near the Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary is that of a Royal Bengal tiger.

The completely decomposed carcass, with its head severed, was spotted about 500 metres from the sanctuary by a forest patrol team on October 28. The remains were initially thought to be that of a leopard.

While doubts about the animal’s identity persisted, the arrest of three poachers from Khajuria village on Saturday seemed to have settled the issue. Forest officials said the arrested persons have confessed to killing the tiger.

“The pug and whiskers seized from the poachers belonged to a Royal Bengal tiger,” said Suresh Mohapatra, additional chief secretary in the forest and environment department.

Officials said the three poachers — Sushil Bhoi, Satyaban Sahu and Gauri Mirddha of Khajuria village — were in possession of the tiger’s paw, nail and four whiskers when they were arrested.

About two months ago, the Odisha forest department had confirmed the presence of a Royal Bengal tiger in its 347 sq km sanctuary with the help of camera traps installed at different locations. The sanctuary has been proposed as a tiger reserve.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 07:56 IST