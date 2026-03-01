Bhubaneswar, Odisha Police on Sunday declared Bolangir and Bargarh districts as 'Naxal-free' after 15 Maoists operating in the two areas surrendered before security personnel in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, officials said. Odisha Police declares two more districts 'Naxal-free'

DDP YB Khurania said the force has achieved a significant milestone in its sustained anti-Naxal operations across the state.

"Now, Bolangir and Bargarh districts are officially declared Naxal-free," Khurania said in a statement.

With this, the number of Naxal-free districts in Odisha has risen to seven. These are Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Boudh, Bolangir and Bargarh.

Maoist presence, however, continues in three other districts.

The 15 Maoists surrendered at a function held in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, which borders Bargarh. Three senior Odisha police officers were present at the event.

"These cadres were active in the Bargarh–Bolangir–Mahasamund division. With this development, both Bargarh and Bolangir districts have now been declared free from Naxal activities," Khurania said, adding that the famous Gandhamardan hills spread over the two districts also become peaceful now.

The DGP informed that sustained joint operations conducted over a prolonged period, precise intelligence inputs, coordinated efforts of central and state security forces, and active cooperation from local residents have led to the complete elimination of Naxal activities from these two districts.

Khurania said this significant achievement has been made possible due to the courage, restraint, and unwavering commitment of the police force.

The DGP congratulated all officers and personnel involved in the operations and expressed gratitude to the people for their trust and continued support.

He further said similar intensified operations will continue in other affected areas of the state to ensure the complete eradication of the Naxal problem at the earliest.

Of the 10 districts earlier identified as Maoist-affected in the state, only Kandhamal falls under the Security Related Expenditure scheme, while the remaining are categorised as "Other LWE Affected Districts".

With the latest surrender, around 25 Maoists are believed to remain active in the state, mostly in splinter groups in Kandhamal district.

ADG Sanjeeb Panda said a major operation has been launched in the forests under Daringbadi and Raikia police station areas of Kandhamal, where the state's most wanted Maoist leader Sukru is suspected to be hiding.

