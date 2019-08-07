Odisha police’s timely help to pregnant women saves the ‘flooded’ day

india

The video of rescue of some patients stuck at one end of a washed away road by police officials in Maoist-affected Malkangiri district has gone viral on social media on Wednesday.

Following heavy rains in Malkangiri district since Tuesday, the road from Majhiguda and Kenduguda villages of Khairput block were washed away, effectively snapping connectivity between the villages and the rest of the world. As floodwater gushed over the only road connecting the villages with the nearest community health centre at Khairput, two pregnant women, two kids and an old man waited at the other end of the road praying hard to be transported to the other side.

Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena said as soon as he learnt about the villagers held up at one end of the washed-away road, a team led by Chitrakonda Sub-Divisional Police Officer and comprising of firemen and local police personnel were sent to the spot with ladders and ropes for the rescue operation.

“As water was flowing at high speed over the washed away road, the police and fire service personnel used a ladder and a rope to create a temporary barrier to prevent villagers from being washed away. They then helped the patients go across the washed away road risking their life,” the SP said.

As Met officials predicted more rain in the district, policemen are keeping a watch over bridges at Potteru, Pangam, Kanyashram, Salappadar, MV-11, Korkunda and Podhkhal area of the district.

Malkangiri and Ganjam district collectors declared closure of all government and private schools on Wednesday along with Anganwadi centres in view of the flooding and heavy rains.

