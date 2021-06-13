Odisha police to now recruit transgenders, issue application

Odisha police will recruit people from the transgender community now as it sought their applications for the posts of constables and sub-inspectors in the state's force. The Odisha Police Recruitment Board sought online applications from men, women and transgenders for the appointment of 477 sub-inspectors and 244 constables (communication). The application portal will open on June 22 and close on July 15.

"I invite qualified women and men to join the Odisha police as constables (communication) and SIs to serve the people of the state. Also, for the first time, people belonging to the transgender category can apply for both the posts," state's director general of police Abhay, who uses one name, told reporters in Cuttack, according to news agency PTI.

Abhay said the recruitment to the SI posts will be done to the main police cadre and that the constable (communications) post is a technical cadre.

The notification seeking the applications, however, said that differently-abled people will not be eligible to apply. "Transgender candidates are eligible to apply, PWD (Persons with Disabilities) are not eligible to apply," the notification stated.

The minimum qualification for the SI post is graduation, while that of the constable (communication) post is Plus II with a diploma in computer application. Candidates will have to undergo a mandatory computer-based recruitment examination as well as physical and efficiency tests.

The Odisha government earlier decided to recruit transgenders as jail warders but a notification is yet to be issued.

The Odisha Kinner and Third Gender Mahasangh, a transgender body, welcomed the decision of the Odisha police and thanked chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

"For the first time, a public advertisement has been issued seeking application from transgender people in government jobs in the state. Including the transgender people in the force will not only boost the confidence of the community but also change the society's perception towards transgender people," Mahasangh's founder president Pratap Kumar Sahu was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sahu also requested chief minister Naveen Patnaik to give some relaxation to transgender applicants in physical tests as many of the candidates may not be able to compete with men and women in running and other physical activities. He pointed out that states like Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have already set examples by recruiting transgender people in their police forces.

Meera Parida, the chairperson of the All Odisha Transgender Welfare Association, also welcoming the decision. "We thank to the chief minister and home department for taking this decision towards gender equality and the development of the Transgender Community. This step will not only boost their confidence but will also change the perception of the society towards transgender persons," Parida said, according to ANI.

The Supreme Court recognised the transgender community as the third gender in 2014 and ruled they have equal privileges over the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. Parliament has also enacted the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, to provide the community equal rights.

(With agency inputs)