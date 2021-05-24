Social justice ministry to offer aid to transgender persons

The ministry of social justice and empowerment has announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs1,500 for transgender persons whose livelihood has been adversely impacted by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has also asked states governments to organise separate mobile vaccination centres or booths for vaccination of people of the community.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said it received distress calls and mails seeking government help and support in light of the current situation. “The ministry being the nodal ministry for transgender welfare has decided to provide an amount of Rs1,500 each to transgender persons as immediate support to meet their basic requirements,” the statement said.

Non-government organisations and community-based organisations (CBO) working for transgender persons have been asked to spread awareness about this aid.

Also Read | HT Editorial: Scrap the Class 12 exams

To seek this financial assistance, a transgender person, or a CBO on their behalf, can apply after providing basic details which include the Aadhaar and bank account number and submit the form available on the website of the national Institute of social defence, an autonomous body under the ministry.

The ministry has also written to principal secretaries of all states to ensure there is no discrimination against transgender people at Covid vaccination centres. They have also been requested to conduct awareness drives to eradicate any vaccine hesitancy.

The ministry said a dedicated helpline has been started for people facing mental health problems where they will be counselled by a professional psychologist. Helpline number 8882133897 is functional from Monday to Saturday from 11am to 1pm and from 3pm to 5pm.