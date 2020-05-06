Odisha records second Covid-19 death of 77-year-old man

india

Updated: May 06, 2020 11:25 IST

A 77-year-old Odisha man, who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on April 28, died on Tuesday night in a hospital in Bhubaneswar, taking the toll in the state to two, officials said on Wednesday.

The man from Madhusudan Nagar area of Bhubaneswar also had underlying comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes, and kidney disease, said health department officials.

He had reportedly been infected with Covid-19 virus from his son, who had earlier been infected.

The first death in Odisha due to Covid-19 was reported on April 5 when a 72-year-old man died during treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar.

The man’s swab sample had tested positive a day after his death.

So far, 177 people in Odisha have tested positive for Covid-19 and out of which 60 have recovered.