Odisha reports 4,339 new Covid-19 cases, 44 more deaths in last 24 hours

Odisha reported 4,339 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 8,56,121, a Health Department official said.

Forty-four more people died in the state, pushing the toll to 3,346, he said.

In the last 24 hours, 7,733 people recovered. So far, 7,96,799 patients have recovered in the state.

There are 55,923 active cases in the state at present.

Even as Covid-19 cases decline, the steep rise in the number of deaths has raised concerns.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, PK Mohapatra said there was no reason to disbelief the government data.

He said the number of deaths is released after a proper audit at the district and state levels as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines.

He also rejected allegations that the number of deaths is being suppressed by the state government.

Though the state government has declared 3,346 Covid-19 fatalities so far, about 800 cases are still under audit, as per official sources.

These deaths will be attributed to Covid-19 only after proper verification and audit, they said.

Of the new infections, 2,475 were detected at quarantine centres, while the rest 1,864 are local contact cases.

Khurda district, where state capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest 700 new cases, followed by Cuttack (480), Balasore (296) and Puri (255).

Of the new deaths, Khurda reported the most at five.

This apart, 53 Covid-19 patients have died due to comorbidities.

The state tested 68,535 samples on Sunday.

The state has so far administered as many as 88,71,397 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said the state government is yet to announce fresh guidelines about the restrictions, whether to continue or withdraw them after June 17.

"Whatever is circulating on social media is fake. All are requested not to be misled by such news," he said.