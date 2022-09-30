Odisha school started by President Murmu to be venue for 5G live demo tomorrow

The residential school run by President Droupadi Murmu in Paharpur village in Mayurbhanj district will be one of the venues for the live demonstration of 5G services being launched in the country on Saturday morning by PM Narendra Modi, people familiar with the matter said.

Officials said the live demonstration of 5G services by Reliance Jio will be held at SLS memorial residential school started by President Murmu in 2016 in the village.

“The live demo of 5G services would be launched by PM Modi at India Mobile Congress being held at Pragati Maidan. Reliance Jio officials in Odisha have set up the facilities at the school for the 5G demonstration,” said Munna Pratihari, vice-president of the school managing committee.

The school was set up by President Murmu in memory of her husband and two sons who died between 2009 and 2014. The President visits the school at least 6 times a year on the birth and death anniversaries of her husband and two sons.

High-speed 5G telecom services are expected to be offered in several cities in the county by the end of 2022. Reliance Jio has already announced it will launch high-speed 5G telecom services by Diwali this year in multiple key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at very rapid speeds. In comparison to 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

5G services are expected to be about 10 times faster than 4G.