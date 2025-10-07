Odisha sets up 3 police teams to probe lawyer Pitabash Panda murder 

The Odisha police has formed three teams to look into all angles in connection with the murder of lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pitabash Panda in Odisha’s Berhampur, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. Police said the BJP leader was shot at around 10 pm on Monday (X/ani_digital)

Panda was shot dead by two men on a motorcycle on Monday evening, minutes after he returned home in Berhampur town. The suspects fired one shot, which hit Panda on his chest.

“The lawyer never received any threat calls. So it makes it all the more difficult to know possible reasons. But one thing is clear. A professional committed the murder, as only one bullet was fired from a very close range,” the officer cited above said.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has demanded the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe Panda’s murder. Pitabash Panda was also a member of the Odisha State Bar Council.

BCI said all perpetrators, conspirators, and facilitators must be apprehended without delay.

“Any lapses in beat intelligence, preventive action, or local station response must be examined immediately, with errant officials placed under suspension pending inquiry,” the council said in a statement.

The state bar council has called a pen-down strike on Wednesday and demanded ₹1 crore compensation for Panda’s family.

Odisha chief minister Mohan Majhi said exemplary punishment would be given to the culprits.

Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the lawyer’s death and alleged that there was an atmosphere of fear.

“The fact that Pitabasa Panda, a senior lawyer of Ganjam, was shot and killed while sitting in front of his own house is extremely heinous and heartbreaking. The BJP government has completely failed to keep the law and order system strong in peaceful Odisha; which is creating an atmosphere of fear among the people. Why is the government not taking exemplary steps to stop crime? It is necessary for the government to be alert and vigilant for the interest of the people,” said Patnaik.

The Delhi-headquartered BCI has also called for a “rapid risk audit” for lawyers who may face intimidation. Also, it said, “all superintendents of police should hold immediate liaison meetings with local bar associations. In coordination with the high court administration, CCTV in court complexes and bar premises should be installed or repaired forthwith”.