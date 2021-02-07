Odisha starts second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive
Odisha on Saturday began its second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Bhubaneshwar.
Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Odisha, Rekha Lohani, "The second phase of vaccination drive has started today in Bhubaneshwar at three places; CP Headquarters, Reserve Parade Ground, and in the 7th Batallion premises."
"We have all taken the first shots. We are all feeling absolutely fine. This drive will go on till February 15. And after a gap of 21 days, the second shots will be given," she added.
1200 personnel per day will be taking their first jab, she said.
"I took my first shot of Covaxin and feeling safe. I urge them all to vaccinate themselves against the infection," said Narmal Satpathy, DCP, Security of Police Commissionerate.
Also read| India records 78 Covid-19 deaths in a day, lowest in months; toll at 154,996
The second phase of the inoculation drive is to see the vaccination of frontline workers, including police and sanitation workers.
At present, there are 825 active cases with a total of 3,32,733 discharges and 1,908 deaths in the state.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 54,16,849 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the country as of February 6, 8 am.
India started its vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi speaks to Uttarakhand CM, takes stock of rescue work at Chamoli flood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli flood live updates | PM Modi speaks to CM, takes stock of rescue work
Nearly 150 feared killed in Chamoli floods, over 100 missing, say reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After US, UK, India third country to inoculate highest number of people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh CM demands withdrawal of cess on petrol, diesel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt shouldn't have 'asked' big personalities to tweet on farmers: Raj Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur CM lauds 'farsighted' Union Budget, thanks PM, Sitharaman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Mamata likely to skip inauguration to be attended by PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU recognises India's strategic role as 'major vaccine producer'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glacier bursts in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, triggers flash flood
- Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot to start the rescue operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Mamata Banerjee likely to skip inauguration event to be attended by PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At Assam rally, PM Modi says 'conspiracy hatched abroad to defame Indian tea'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India is third topmost country with highest doses of Covid vaccine administered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glacial burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli leads to flash flood, alert sounded
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro 'Fast Trains' between Noida-Greater Noida from tomorrow: All you need to
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox