Odisha: State govt to increase funds for MSMEs, says CM Patnaik
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that the funds for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department will be substantially increased by the state government in the next state budget.
While inaugurating the MSME Trade fair 2021 through Video conferencing, the Chief Minister said "In the next financial year, the budget of MSME Department is being substantially increased. My Government will always go the extra mile to help and encourage the MSMEs to encourage them to participate and contribute in building a vibrant and globally competitive new resurgent Odisha."
Stating that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been far beyond the public health sector, the Chief Minister said due to restrictions which were required to control the spread of the virus, the economy has been severely affected. "The MSME sector particularly has been affected and it will take a long time to recover fully," he said.
He said that the government will continue to engage with the MSMEs and ensure that the Covid-19 impact is minimised.
"We have been working closely with millions of our micro-entrepreneurs in the form of Mission Shakti groups. I am glad to know that the Trade Fair has provided a special platform for them to showcase their products," the Chief Minister said.
He further said that Odisha is also doing well in the startup landscape for which it has been recognized at national level as a leader state. "The Startups are the future of industry and MSME because of their innovative and disruptive ideas," he added.
The Chief Minister announced that to provide a better eco-system, the government is constructing a dedicated state-of-the-art incubation centre in Odisha known as O-Hub.
"I am happy that this year we are able to organise MSME trade fair and meet today inspite of the Covid-19 pandemic situation since last year. Thankfully, with the cooperation of all, Odisha has been able to successfully overcome the Covid-19 health crisis," Patnaik said.
Different PSUs of the national and state levels are participating this year. Women entrepreneurs and Mission Shakti groups, startups and the food processing units are the focal sectors for this year's event.
Keeping in view the prospective contribution of Mission Shakti groups in the socio-economic development of the state, special emphasis is being given for up-grading their members into successful entrepreneurs. An MoU in this regard has been signed between MSME Department and Mission Shakti.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'According to our finance minister': What Taapse Pannu said on 2013 I-T raids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha: State govt to increase funds for MSMEs, says CM Patnaik
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan makes negative Covid report mandatory for visitors from 4 more states
- A statement form the Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office cited rising Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring states for the decision to insist on negative Covid reports for visitors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagpur man befriends nurse on matrimonial site, dupes her of ₹40 lakh
- The woman who suspected foul play, checked the accused's Facebook account and found out that he was regularly chatting with another woman, who turned out to be his wife.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India-China border tensions reflect growing Chinese aggression': Kahl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Active Covid-19 cases above 1.8 lakh, with 18,327 new infections in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Final hearing of Alwar lynching case to be held today. Here's a recap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: PM to address Combined Commanders' Conference today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITBP jawan killed in Maoist IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur
- It was the second Maoist attack in the last two days in Chhattisgarh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks Centre’s response to trace Army captain in Pakistani jail since 1997
- A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) asked the petitioner's lawyer to compile a list of similarly placed officers of the Indian armed forces still languishing in Pakistani jails.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
End dowry system: Leaders speak up after Gujarat woman allegedly dies by suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra adds over 50k new cases in 6 days: What ministers said on lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court restrains media from airing Karnataka minister's alleged sex tape
- The order was issued after hearing an injunction suit filed by Ramesh Jarkiholi’s lawyers on Wednesday. The suit had named 68 media houses, channels and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
British envoy says farmers' protest is India’s 'internal issue'
- High Commissioner Alex Ellis also said more debates on the farmers' protest should be expected around the world as India takes on a greater role on the global stage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox