Odisha student goes missing after school principal allegedly chops his hair for talking to girl

The boy studying in a private school of Semiliguda area of Koraput was reportedly reprimanded by the principal of the school last month for frequently talking to a girl student.

india Updated: Feb 04, 2020 00:31 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
The boy's parents tonsured him after an uneven haircut by the school principal. (Representative photo/Getty Images)
         

A ninth standard student of a private school in southern Odisha district of Koraput went missing on Sunday after being allegedly humiliated by the principal for talking to a fellow girl student.

The boy studying in a private school of Semiliguda area of Koraput was reportedly reprimanded by the principal of the school last month for frequently talking to a girl student.

The school’s principal initially summoned his parents to give a warning. However, he reportedly cut the boy’s hair in front of other students with help of two teachers on January 31.

In their complaint lodged at Sunabeda police station, the boy’s aunt said his parents had to tonsure his head due to the uneven cutting of hair by the principal. Cutting a student’s hair forcibly amounted to humiliation, she alleged.

Odisha school and mass education minister Sameer Dash said the student’s statement is crucial and a complaint has also been lodged. “Stringent action will be taken as per law,” said Dash.

The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from Koraput district collector, Superintendent of Police, district education officer and Child Welfare Committee.

The school’s principal Pradyumna Panda has denied the charge and said the case against him is fabricated.

