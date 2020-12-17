e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Odisha teenager tonsures head to help cancer patient get a wig

Odisha teenager tonsures head to help cancer patient get a wig

The girl said she was prepared to face the embarrassment of having a bald head so that some cancer patient can smile.

india Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 15:18 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Maity says no one in the family took her seriously when she revealed her plan to donate her hair for a cancer patient.
Maity says no one in the family took her seriously when she revealed her plan to donate her hair for a cancer patient. (Sourced Photo)
         

While teenagers are finicky about their hair styles, a teenaged college girl student of Odisha tonsured her head to help a cancer patient make a wig out of the hairs that she shed.

Early this week, Shruti Swapna Maiti, a 19-year-old student of MPC government college in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district, went under a barber’s razor to strip her long tresses of hair. “When I was in plus two, I saw the mother of a close friend losing her hair due to chemotherapy. She was distressed about the loss of her hair and I somehow wanted to help, but did not know how,” said Maiti.

Maiti said she recently came to know about the hair loss of another cancer patient, who is the mother of a close friend of hers. “When I expressed my desire at home, no one made fun of me. But I don’t think anyone took me seriously either. I went to a ladies parlour where I shaved my hair carefully so that it can be cleaned and packed for use by some cancer patients. There are a few websites that collect hairs for such patients,” she added.

Maiti said she was prepared to face the embarrassment of having a bald head so that some cancer patient can smile. “When a cancer patient loses hair due to chemotherapy, imagine how pathetic they feel. I can get my hair back in a few months, but a cancer patient may not regrow hair. It’s just a small help. Beauty comes and goes, but humanity is what counts,” said the girl, who has already pledged to donate her eyes and other organs in the event of her death.

Also Read: Study: Target ‘zombie’ cells to improve Cervical cancer

Maiti’s grandparents said they are proud of her decision. “We are proud to be her grandparents. In a world where kindness is a rare thing, Shruti has shown how big her heart is. She is also a regular blood donor. Doing something for the society without expecting anything is big,” said Shruti’s grandparents Nirmal Kanti Bose and Kuni Bose.

Maiti said she got the idea of social service after joining the National Service Scheme in college. “In NSS I learnt that living for oneself isn’t life. I hope my hair donation gesture would motivate youths to come forward and help cancer patients,” she said.

tags
top news
‘Blatant misuse of power,’ says Mamata on MHA’s fresh letter recalling 3 IPS officers
‘Blatant misuse of power,’ says Mamata on MHA’s fresh letter recalling 3 IPS officers
‘Protest a constitutional right but...’: SC observation on farmers’ stir
‘Protest a constitutional right but...’: SC observation on farmers’ stir
SC dismisses UP govt plea challenging release of Kafeel Khan
SC dismisses UP govt plea challenging release of Kafeel Khan
Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains
Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains
WhatsApp to stop working on these Android and iOS phones in 2021
WhatsApp to stop working on these Android and iOS phones in 2021
Can farm laws be put on hold for the time being, asks CJI | 10 points
Can farm laws be put on hold for the time being, asks CJI | 10 points
SC to pass order on plea seeking contempt action against Kamra tomorrow
SC to pass order on plea seeking contempt action against Kamra tomorrow
‘Learn from Sri Lanka’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat cautions Nepal on ties with China
‘Learn from Sri Lanka’: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat cautions Nepal on ties with China
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In