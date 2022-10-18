Tied to scooter, youth dragged around Cuttack on camera over dues non-payment

A 22-year-old man was reported to have been tied to a scooter and dragged for more than two kilometres on a busy road in Odisha's Cuttack to repay ₹1,500 on time. Two people were arrested after the matter was reported to the police, officials said on Monday.

The youth, identified as Jagannath Behera, had his hands tied to a 12-feet-long rope reportedly, the other end of which was attached to a two-wheeler.

A video of the incident, widely circulated on social media platforms, showed the man running behind a scooter he was tied to around the city. According to news agency ANI, some locals intervened at Sutahat Square and rescued the man.

After preliminary investigation, it was found that the man had borrowed ₹1,500 from one of the two accused last month for performing his grandfather's last rites, police said. Behera promised to repay the money in 30 days but failed, leading to the “punishment”.

“We got information about the incident around 11pm. We've identified both the accused and the victim. The accused have been taken into custody,” said Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra, as quoted by ANI. The police have also pulled up the traffic constables who were on duty in that two-kilometre stretch on why they did not intervene to stop them.

