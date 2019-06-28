Odisha to give ₹10L health cover to women

The Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Friday presented what it called was a pro-women, pro-farmer and a growth-oriented budget of ₹1.39 trillion for the year 2019-20.

Patnaik said that the budget has fulfilled two of the major poll promises — one to expand the Kalia scheme to include all eligible farmers, landless labourers, and the second to provide up to ₹1 million health cover to women.

Ahead of the Odisha assembly polls in April that were held along with the general elections, the Biju Janata Dal government had launched Krushak Assistant for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (Kalia) scheme, under which a sum of R₹5,000 was transferred to bank accounts of over 1.24 million farmers in the state. The budget proposed an allocation of ₹ 207.14 billion for agriculture, including ₹ 56 billion for the Kalia scheme.

The health cover for the women is the highest in the country, Patnaik said on Friday, adding that the government is committed to the cause of the people, especially the weaker sections.

The budget, presented by finance minister Niranjan Pujari, also focused on disaster management and creating disaster-resilient infrastructure. The state was battered by Fani, a “very severe” cyclonic storm last month.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 23:06 IST