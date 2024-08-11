Odisha to launch probe into Pandian’s copter visits

Two months after the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in Odisha, the state government said it will soon begin investigating expenses made from the exchequer to build helipads and to pay for chopper rides of former chief minister Naveen Patnaik’s aide VK Pandian. VK Pandian (PTI)

“As 5T secretary, Pandian did not have the provision to use the helicopters. How the government gave permission and facilitated the landing of the helicopter? Who was bearing the helicopter costs for Pandian’s visit? It should be clear,” state law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Sunday. “The previous government passed the order for the construction of helipads and those were constructed at the government’s expense. Pandian had visited nearly 400-500 places in a helicopter and the expenses were made from the state exchequer. All these will come under the purview of the investigation.”

Pandian, a former bureaucrat, was appointed as chairman of 5T (transformational initiatives) after he opted for voluntary retirement. He had earlier served as private secretary to Patnaik.

On Friday, state commerce and transport minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said a probe into the statewide chopper tours of the 2000-batch Indian Administrative Service officer between 2020 and 2023 is going to begin soon.

“The people of Odisha are asking this question about his (Pandian’s) tours as they have seen how he was roaming around Odisha in chopper from February 2020 to December 2023. They are unable to digest it,” Jena said. “The matter will be thoroughly probed and appropriate action will be taken if any irregularity is found. Our government is committed to zero corruption and we can’t accept misuse of public money.”

Last year, Pandian visited 190 places in 30 districts on helicopter, saying that he was taking the chief minister’s grievance cell to the doorstep of the people. He claimed to have collected 57,442 petitions from the people, of which 43,536 petitions were resolved. An amount of ₹6-9 crore was spent on the chopper rides.

However, the Patnaik government did not give any figures on the expenditure incurred on the meetings arranged in the 190 places although the BJP claims at least ₹500 crore was spent.

Pandian resigned from the civil service in October last year and joined the Biju Janata Dal amid speculation that he would be the successor to Patnaik. As Pandian emerged as BJD’s star campaigner, it not only angered the party’s rank and file but made him a prominent target for the BJP, which played the Odia asmita (pride) card, highlighting the former IAS officer’s Tamil origins.

The BJD, which had won 112 seats in the 2019 assembly election, was reduced to 51 seats, losing power to the BJP, which won 78 seats, up from 23 seats in the previous assembly.

Congress leader Bijoy Patnaik demanded that instead of keeping the probe limited to Pandian’s chopper rides, the new government should investigate the scam in ₹35,000 crore rural drinking water supply project, medical expenses in treating patients during the Covid-19 pandemic and ₹20,000 crore in the procurement of items for treating Covid patients.

“Was there any audit of the funds utilised in the treatment of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic? If not, then the BJP government should go for it,” Bijoy Patnaik said. “The then BJD government claimed it had spent ₹20,000 crore to procure various electronic equipment. Has it been valued or verified by a competent authority? There are multiple irregularities, including the organising of two Hockey World Cup tournaments. They should be properly investigated.”

Pandian was travelling in helicopters to hold public hearings, BJD leader Sambit Routray said. “He visited different places using helicopters to hear public grievances. The matter should not be politicised,” said Raoutray. “As the BJP came to power by chance, its leaders are saying the government will investigate alleged corruption of the previous government. If the previous government led by Naveen Patnaik was corrupt, how could we rule for so many years?”

HT reached out to Pandian for a response on the issue, but he did not comment. However, an aide of Pandian said, former CM Naveen Patnaik has already defended the former IAS officer last year. “There is nothing more to add,” Pandian’s aide said.