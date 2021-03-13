Odisha to promote all students from Classes 1 to 8 for 2nd consecutive year
- School and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said his department has given a proposal to promote the students of Classes 1 to 8 as no offline classes could be held.
For the second consecutive year, the Odisha government is planning to promote all students from Classes 1 to 8 to the next higher classes this year in view of the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic and its resurgence of the infection in some states.
School and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said his department has given a proposal to promote the students of Classes 1 to 8 as no offline classes could be held.
“Last year though students had attended classes there was no scope to hold examinations so we had promoted all of them. But this year any scope for students to attend classes is yet to happen. In my opinion with the resurgence of the pandemic in some other states in the country, there is hardly any chance of Classes I-VIII students coming to schools to physically attend classes. So like last year, discussions are underway on what can be done. However, the CM will take a final decision on this,” he said.
Students of classes 9 and 11, however have to appear for exams as they are attending offline classes.
On March 13 last year, the Odisha government had announced closure of schools and other educational institutions after the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus outbreak. Later, the school and mass education department postponed the examinations of all the classes starting from Class 1 to 9 and Class 11 as a preventive measure to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.
The minister said there is no plan to start the academic session in April due to the heatwave and the academic session will start from June as usual.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad firm to produce Covid-19 vaccine jabs with US funding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party likely to merge with JD(U) today
- Kushwaha would be returning to the JD(U), a party which he left in 2013. The same year, he formed the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and was part of the NDA during 2014 Lok Sabha polls. His party contested on three seats and won all the seats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Worrying that SC now has just one woman judge: Chandrachud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Communal forces will never be welcome in Kerala: Vijayan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of polls, farmers’ unions embark on anti-BJP campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pronounced guilty by seekers of TRP: Ravi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J’khand nod to 75% quota for locals in pvt jobs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India has 100 unicorns, majority of them set up after 2005, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to promote all students from Classes 1 to 8 for 2nd consecutive year
- School and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said his department has given a proposal to promote the students of Classes 1 to 8 as no offline classes could be held.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 mn vaccinated in a day, tally reaches 28.2mn: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ambani threat case: NIA records statement of Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Test for govt job recruitment likely to be held in Sept': Union minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can’t afford defeat in war against Covid-19: Vardhan warns citizens
- The Union minister said that people should continue to follow the restrictions with the same amount of consistency as they had done last year when the pandemic was at its peak.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami confident of ‘sweeping majority’ in assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forest fire in Similipal National Park completely contained, says Odisha govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox