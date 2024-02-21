Odisha to withdraw 48000 minor cases against tribals
Bhubaneswar: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday ordered the withdrawal of over 48000 cases against members of the tribal communities registered under various provisions related to excise, forest and government land encroachment acts.
The move is being seen as a strategic outreach to tribal communities in the state ahead of elections.
Among these cases, 36,581 cases have been registered by the excise department, 9,846 cases by the housing and urban development department and 1,591 cases have been registered by the forest & environment department. Withdrawal of these cases will reduce the pressure on the courts and the judicial system, a home department official who asked not to be named said.
Officials said excise cases against tribals were mostly petty cases and withdrawing the cases was a sensible step.
Similarly, offences lodged against tribals under the Indian Forest Act,1927, which regulates the movement of forest produce would be withdrawn. Forest officials have lodged cases against tribals, under relevant laws, when they collect minor forest produce (MFP) for household consumption and for sale at local markets.
