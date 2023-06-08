Home / India News / Odisha train accident: Shrieks, screams ensued as Coromandel Express crashed. Video

ByHT News Desk
Jun 08, 2023 07:19 PM IST

The purported video, allegedly shot inside the Coromandel Express, shows moments before the horrific accident in Odisha's Balasore.

The ghastly train accident in Odisha's Balasore that claimed over 280 lives is one of the worst tragedies in the country. Visuals from the accident site with coaches of two passenger trains on top of each other surfaced across the social media platforms.

Screengrab of the purported video.(Odisha TV)

Recently, a video has become viral that was allegedly shot from inside the Coromandel Express, one of the two passenger trains that rammed a stationed goods train, captured the moment before the collision.

However, the authenticity of the video clip, shared by a local news channel Odisha TV, has not been verified by Hindustan Times.

In the video, sanitation worker was purportedly mopping the flood inside a coach of the train, whereas, few passengers could be seen relaxing in their berths. The video was allegedly shot by a traveller.

After a few seconds into the video, a sudden jerk threw the person shooting the video off balance leading the phone slipping out of the hands. Following that, everything went dark and shrieks and screams followed.

Before the video ended abruptly, people could be heard screaming for their lives.

According to the latest reports, at least 288 passengers died, and more than 1,200 have been injured. Meanwhile, over 100 bodies have not been identified and have been kept in hospitals and mortuaries. At least 40 passengers from the Coromandel Express may have died due to electrocution during the triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore district.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Sign out