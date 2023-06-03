Odisha train accident death toll crosses 230: 10 points on three-way collision

The three-train collision in Odisha has left at least 233 people dead and nearly 900 injured, officials said on Saturday. The train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train occurred around 7 pm Friday and rescuers have been engaged in relief efforts to free passengers trapped in the damaged rail coaches and recover bodies.

The accident happened when a passenger train hit the derailed coaches of another train near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore.(ANI)

The accident happened when a passenger train hit the derailed coaches of another train near Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore followed by a collision with a goods train causing a crash of several coaches.

What we know so far

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik declared a day of mourning on Saturday saying that no state celebrations would be held in the wake of the horrific train derailment. The CM reviewed the rescue operations at Control Room, SRC, Bhubaneswar and ordered free medical treatment to all the injured. Collectors, SP and officers of the district administrations of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendujhar have also been asked to supervise the operation. Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level probe to determine the cause of the accident. According to an official, quoted by PTI, several coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express derailed and fell on adjacent tracks. These coaches collided with the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too. Some coaches of the Coromandel Express, heading to Chennai, also hit the wagons of a goods train. In a tweet, chief secretary Pradeep Jena said. "Five hundred units of blood collected overnight here at Balasore. Nine hundred units in stock at present. This will help in treating the accident victims," Odisha's director general, fire services, Sudhanshu Sarangi, on Saturday said that the toll was likely to go up. Speaking to news agency ANI, Sarangi said, "We have deployed 14 teams at the spot. More than 400 injured people have already been evacuated to different hospitals." Four units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), three units of National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), over 200 ambulances and 22 Fire Services personnel have been deployed for the rescue operations. According to a press release issued by the South Eastern Railways, more than 20 train services on Saturday were cancelled due to the incident. The Odisha government has issued a helpline number - 06782-262286. Here is a full list of helpline numbers issued.

(With inputs from agencies)

