Odisha woman alleges gang rape by husband and his friends

Police said the victim had married one Saju Harijan of Chadheiguda village under Umerkote block last year despite opposition by both families and lived in a rented house in the Raighar block.

india Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Woman says she was gagged by her husband’s friends and raped before her husband joined in.
Woman says she was gagged by her husband’s friends and raped before her husband joined in. (HT Photo/Representative)
         

A 22-year-old Odisha woman from Nabarangpur district has alleged she was raped by her husband and his three friends while on a vacation.

Police said the woman claimed she was assaulted on January 13 at Umerkote block.

“At a farmhouse in UV 52 area of Umerkote, the victim was taken near a pond. Soon, three youths came on a bike and stuffed her mouth with clothes and allegedly took turns to rape her. The woman’s husband too raped her afterwards,” said Umerkote police station inspector Umesh Sahoo, citing the complaint.

The victim approached the police on Saturday. The woman was admitted to the community health centre for treatment.

“We are waiting for the medical report and would arrest the accused once rape is confirmed,” said the inspector.

Police said the victim had married one Saju Harijan of Chadheiguda village under Umerkote block last year despite opposition by both families and lived in a rented house in the Raighar block. However, after three to four months of marriage, the couple fell out of love following which the youth tried to kick his wife out of the house.

