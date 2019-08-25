Odisha woman arrested for strangulating stepdaughter to death

india

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 16:19 IST

The Odisha police on Sunday arrested an 18-year-old woman in Kalahandi district for allegedly strangulating her three-year-old stepdaughter to death.

The accused Asha Sah of Lakhpadar village allegedly strangulated her stepdaughter Nandini on Saturday evening. “She was furious over the child playing outside for a long time and strangulated her in a fit of rage,” said inspector of Narla police station, Ramani Ranjan Dalei.

When the child’s father Jugeswar Sah returned home, Asha told her that Nandini was sleeping. When Jugeswar tried to wake his daughter, he found her dead.

Jugeswar had married Asha Sahu about 4 months after the death of his first wife Gandharbi.

Nandini’s maternal uncle Sobhaben Shah lodged a complaint at Narla police station. Police sent the body for post-mortem and interrogated the father and the stepmother of the deceased.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 16:19 IST