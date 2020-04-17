e-paper
Home / India News / Offer Ramzan prayers at home, don't hold Iftar parties during lockdown: Muslims urged

Offer Ramzan prayers at home, don’t hold Iftar parties during lockdown: Muslims urged

The Islamic Centre of India had also issued an advisory on Monday, asking Muslims to adhere to the lockdown rules during Ramzan.

india Updated: Apr 17, 2020 07:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Muslims have also been asked not to hold gatherings for Taraweeh and recitation of the Quran.
Muslims across the country have been urged to offer prayers at home instead of going to mosques during Ramzan and follow the rules of the nationwide lockdown in place to break the chain of coronavirus infections.

Jamia Nizamia, one of the oldest Islamic seminaries in India, has said in a release that ulemas and muftis from all schools of thought have urged the community to offer Taraweeh, special Ramzan prayers at night, and break their fasts in the evening with Iftar at home.

“They are also requested not to host or attend Iftar parties and give away the only so saved to the poor and the needy for their basic needs,” the seminary said in the release.

“Further, the Ulemas and Muftis have appealed to the people to follow the instructions given by the government to observe the lockdown. They should also follow the advice of health and medical experts and observe preventive measures, especially social distancing, strictly,” it said.

Muslims have also been asked not to hold gatherings for Taraweeh and recitation of the Quran.

“In the Shariah, responsibilities and duties are assigned and at the same time, exceptions and concessions are given during extraordinary circumstances. Offering Tawareeh is Sunna and here, too, exceptions are allowed,” it said.

The Islamic Centre of India had also issued an advisory on Monday, asking Muslims to adhere to the lockdown rules during Ramzan.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM’s) Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted the Jamia Nizamia’s release and issued an appeal for Muslims all across the country.

“In a statement from Jamia Nizamia, Hyderabad Muftis & Ulemas of all Schools of Thought have appealed that taraweeh be offered at home during the coming month of #Ramzan. Of course, these guidelines do not just apply to Telangana & AP, they are to be strictly followed across India,” Asaduddin Owaisi wrote.

The holy month of Ramzan is likely to begin from April 24 or April 25 subject to sighting of the crescent moon.

Muslims observe fasting for about 30 days during Ramzan and do not eat or drink from dawn to dusk. They eat a pre-dawn meal, sehri, and break their day-long fast with Iftar in the evening.

