Home / India News / Office sealed in noida after 13 employees, kin test positive for coronavirus

Office sealed in noida after 13 employees, kin test positive for coronavirus

According to the health department, last week, the company ‘Ceasefire’ was sanitised and locked but not sealed. On Tuesday afternoon, the company was sealed.

india Updated: Apr 01, 2020 02:04 IST
Preety Acharya
Preety Acharya
Hindustan Times, Noida
On Monday, former DM BN Singh had to face the wrath of UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the trail of people who got infected through the employees of Ceasefire.
On Monday, former DM BN Singh had to face the wrath of UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the trail of people who got infected through the employees of Ceasefire.(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT file photo. Image for representational purpose)
         

The fire safety solutions firm ‘Ceasefire’ has been sealed by the district administration after 13 employees and 11 of their family members had tested positive for Covid-19 in Noida. The newly appointed district magistrate Suhas LY ordered the sealing and directed the mass sampling of people related to the firm.

According to the health department, last week, the company was sanitised and locked but not sealed. On Tuesday afternoon, the company was sealed.

On Monday, former DM BN Singh had to face the wrath of UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the trail of people who got infected through the employees of Ceasefire. Singh has been divested of his charge and attached to the Board of Revenue in Lucknow and a department inquiry initiated against him. An FIR has been filed against the company for hiding details of employees who had a travel history from the UK.

