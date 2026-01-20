Official sacked, SIT probe ordered: Key developments in Noida techie death
CM Yogi Adityanath also ordered to set up a special investigation team (SIT) to look into the death of software engineer who died after his car fell into a pit
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday removed Noida Authority chief executive officer and ordered an inquiry into the death of a 27-year-old software engineer who drowned in Greater Noida.
The victim, Yuvraj Mehta, was returning home from work when his car veered off the road and fell into a deep water-filled excavation pit.
The incident took place early on Sunday when Yuvraj died after nearly two hours of calling and screaming for help. His father watched helplessly from the road, trying to help but failing without resources.
Key developments in the case
- The UP government on Monday removed Noida Authority chief executive officer Lokesh M and ordered an inquiry, HT reported.
- Lokesh was responsible for Noida Authority's daily administration, civic planning and enforcing activities.
- Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also ordered to set up a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to look into the matter, headed by the director general (ADG), Meerut Zone, Bhanu Bhaskar. The team will submit a report within 5 days.
- Other members of the SIT will include the divisional commissioner and the chief engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD).
- Police also launched an FIR against two real estate developers for alleged negligence, including a lack of barricades or reflectors at the site of the accident.
- Yuvraj Mehta managed to climb onto the roof of his submerged car and called his father. Emergency services, including the fire department and State Disaster Response Force was also alerted, but the rescue efforts were thwarted by darkness, thick fog and the pit's distance from the road.
- The autopsy report on Monday revealed that the Noida techie suffered asphyxia due to ante-mortem drowning, followed by cardiac arrest, which led to his death. It also confirmed that there was around 200 ml of fluid in his lungs.
- Assistant commissioner of police Hemant Upadhyay told HT that a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father. The charges include culpable homicide and causing death by negligence.
(With inputs from HT correspondents)