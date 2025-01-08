Official: Sambhaji Maharaj statue in Belagavi unveiled sans papers

A day after the unveiling of 21-foot bronze statue of Sambhaji Maharaj’s statue at Angol in Belagavi, deputy commissioner Mohammed Roshan termed it “illegal” and said the statue would be unveiled again in two months after adhering to government protocols. A day after the unveiling of 21-foot bronze statue of Sambhaji Maharaj’s statue at Angol in Belagavi, deputy commissioner Mohammed Roshan termed it “illegal” and said the statue would be unveiled again in two months after adhering to government protocols (File photo)

The statue, funded through Belagavi mayor Sunita Kamble’s special allocation, was unveiled on Monday at a busy suburban circle by Maharashtra’s public works department minister Shivendraraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the presence of BJP MLA Abhay Patil and mayor Kamble. According to officials familiar with the matter, the event was held without the requisite permission from the district administration.

Roshan said that the installation lacked a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the police department, a mandatory requirement for such events. “The statue will be officially inaugurated only after completing civil works and following protocols,” he said.

District in-charge minister Satish Jarkiholi accused Patil and other political figures of disregarding procedures. Jarkiholi said that the unveiling was premature, as the venue lacked essential civil infrastructure, including railings. “Cases will be filed against those responsible for the illegal inauguration,” he added.

Pro-Kannada group, KRV Narayangowda faction has announced its intent to file anti-state activity cases against MLA Patil and mayor Kamble for allegedly endorsing Maharashtra’s state slogan, “Jai Maharashtra,” allegedly chanted by Bhosale during the ceremony.

KRV district president Deepak Gudaganatti demanded resignations of Patil and Kamble. “They are Kannadigas enjoying the state’s resources. Their actions are unacceptable,” he said, warning of statewide protests if apologies are not issued.

In response, Patil defended his actions, asserting that the city corporation commissioner and mayor had been informed about the event. He said that the statue’s installation followed a 2022 resolution passed by the city corporation. “The dedication had the mayor’s oral permission,” Patil argued.

Another pro-Kannada group, Kirturu Karnataka Sene questioned why statues of Karnataka’s historical icons were not prioritised. They staged a protest march, accusing Patil of neglecting local heritage to serve pro-Maharashtra interests.

The pro-Kannada groups has also accused Patil of prioritising non-Kannadiga symbols over local heroes like Kittur Rani Channamma and Sangolli Rayanna. “Public funds from Belagavi’s Kannadiga taxpayers were used to install a statue made in Maharashtra,” Gudaganatti alleged.