Official who inspected Delhi's Hauz Rani B&B a day before fire claimed 23 lives sacked over ‘false’ report

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday terminated the services of a health official who inspected the Hauz Rani bed-and-breakfast (B&B) just one day before a fire claimed 23 lives, alleging that he carried out a “superficial” inspection, “wilfully ignored” discrepancies and recommended a licence based on a “false and misleading” report.

Delhi's Hauz Rani fire reportedly claimed lives of 23 people. (AP)

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In a parallel move, the civic body also transferred the deputy health officer (DHO) of South Zone and attached him to MCD headquarters on administrative grounds.

Also read | Delhi's Hauz Rani B&B fire toll rises to 23 after Bangladeshi woman succumbs to injuries

The MCD office order dated June 11, which HT has accessed, stated that assistant public health inspector Prince Mann was engaged in the role and assigned duties in the area.

“You wilfully ignored the patent discrepancies”

“On June 2, 2026, you purportedly conducted a field inspection of the said premises, which has not been found to have been conducted in a perfunctory and superficial manner. You wilfully ignored the patent discrepancies in the submitted documents and the factual position on the ground with respect to operation of trade in gross violations... You duly recommended the grant of license to the said premises on the basis of false and misleading inspection report... Therefore, the competent authority is of the view that your continuation in this engagement is deemed prejudicial to public interest.”

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Delhi's Hauz Rani fire claimed 23 lives. (HT Graphic)

{{^usCountry}} HT had earlier reported that Snacks and Bites – the restaurant operating from the ground floor of Flourish Stay B&B where the fire is suspected to have started – had permission only to run a tea-and-snack outlet but was functioning as a full-fledged restaurant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT had earlier reported that Snacks and Bites – the restaurant operating from the ground floor of Flourish Stay B&B where the fire is suspected to have started – had permission only to run a tea-and-snack outlet but was functioning as a full-fledged restaurant. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read | Delhi B&B where fire broke out was inspected twice before licence clearance, finds MCD probe

The premises, according to MCD officials who asked not to be identified, had been inspected and cleared a day before the tragedy. An MCD preliminary investigation has also blamed the area inspector for keeping the health trade license application delayed for 78 days after it was submitted in March 2026.

A tea-and-snacks licence is typically meant for small establishments selling pre-cooked items, with only limited provision for warming food and seating. On June 4, Delhi Police said they had found four gas cylinders on the premises.

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Investigators have previously stated that the B&B was permitted to operate only six rooms but was running at least 25 rooms across four storeys, a basement and the roof, with no fire exit.

On June 5, HT reported that owner Lovkesh Bajaj did not have a license to run a full-fledged restaurant and only possessed a “tea and snacks outlet” license that did not allow cooking or seating. Even this license expired on March 31 this year. Bajaj applied for a renewal on the day of the fire, hours after it was reported; the request was later rejected.

In a second order, the zonal deputy health officer who oversees the South Zone has been transferred. “Dr Sanjay Sinha is hereby transferred from the post of deputy health officer South Zone and attached to the public health department on administrative grounds with immediate effect,” the order reads.

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