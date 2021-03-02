'OIC has no locus standi to comment on J&K, misused by Pakistan': India at UNHRC
India on Tuesday came out strongly at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) against the statement of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jammu and Kashmir, saying the body has no locus standi to comment on the issue. India also slammed Pakistan for "misusing the august forum".
"We reject the reference to union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the OIC statement. It has no locus standi to comment on matters related to J&K, which is an integral and inalienable part of India," Pawankumar Badhe, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to UN, said at the UNHRC, according to news agency ANI.
"Pakistan’s deliberate misuse of this august forum for its malicious propaganda against India, aimed at diverting Council's attention from its own serious violations of human rights, has remained a constant," ANI further quoted him as saying.
Badhe also said that it is regrettable that the OIC continues to allow itself to be exploited by Pakistan to indulge in anti-India propaganda.
This comes almost a week after India rejected Pakistan minister Shireen Mazari's criticism of the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Exercising its “right of reply”, second secretary in the permanent mission to the UN Seema Pujani said on February 24 that Pakistan has “one of the world’s worst human rights records”, where “institutionalised discrimination and persecution” of minorities has continued unabated.
Pujani also termed Turkey's remarks regarding the situation in Kashmir as "completely unacceptable".
"It's ironical for a country which has trampled upon its own civil society to pass unjustified comments on other's internal matters," she said.
Pujani said the Government of India is fully cognizant of its human rights obligations and committed to the promotion and protection of the human rights of our people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India aspires at least 50% of global ship recycling business: Minister Mandaviya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan govt expects higher revenue from e-auction of liquor shops
- In a first, excise department will e-auction liquor shops in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Mumbai power outage due to human error, no proof of China’s role’: Union min
- Union Power minister R K Singh said that two teams had conducted an investigation and found “human error” to be the reason behind the power outage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadda in Rajasthan, asks BJP leaders, workers to do a self-analysis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut moves SC, seeks transfer of cases from Mumbai to Shimla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, state officials to review CoWin portal functioning today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Congress leader leads protest in Jammu against Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 states, UT have Covid-19 positivity rate higher than national average: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Narendra Modi is an authentic brand of development, good governance: Naqvi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'OIC has no locus standi to comment on J&K, misused by Pakistan': India at UNHRC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹14 lakh looted in two separate incidents in Bihar’s Begusarai and Saharsa
- The bank robbery in Begusarai was the fourth in the last three months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha nominates senior officers to monitor development works in 10 districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Pak, passenger dead on arrival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu: Cong leader holds protest against Ghulam Nabi Azad for praising Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO chief scientist says India showed capacity to innovate, manufacture vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox