Ola, Uber, Rapido bike taxis can operate till June 15: Karnataka HC

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2025 09:17 PM IST

On April 2, the high court had ordered that bike taxi services should not continue until further orders were given.

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday allowed Ola, Uber, and Rapido to keep running their bike taxi services until June 15.

The court had also asked the state government to set rules for bike taxi services within the same time.(Reuters)
The court had also asked the state government to set rules for bike taxi services within the same time.(Reuters)

A single-judge bench led by Justice BM Shyamaprasad heard the interim plea from Uber India Systems Private Limited, Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, and ANI Technologies Private Ltd, who asked for permission to continue the service, although the court agreed to their request, according to PTI news agency.

Earlier, the high court had told Ola, Uber, and Rapido to stop their bike taxi operations within six weeks.

The court had also asked the state government to set rules for bike taxi services within the same time. The court said the government should give clear rules for bike taxi services under Section 3 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

On 2 April, the high court had ruled that bike taxi services should not continue until further orders were given. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy had recently asked the department to follow the court’s instructions.

Meanwhile, ride-hailing service Rapido is planning to start a food delivery trial to keep its service active. This pilot may begin next week.

