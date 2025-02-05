Ola Electric to launch Roadster X electric motorcycle today: Specs and price

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd will unveil its Roadster X of electric motorcycle on Tuesday at 10:30 am. Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal initially presented the company's three new bikes on August 15, 2024

This comes after the company unveiled its latest Gen 3 S1 electric scooter range on January 31.

The original unveiling of the Roadster series of motorcycles happened in August 2024, but those were of pre-production models. However, the production models of the Roadster X are now ready and the actual launch will be today.

The pre-production model of the Roadster X had three battery pack options - 2.5 kWh with a claimed range of 117 km, 3.5 kWh with 159 km of range and 4.5 kWh with a riding range of 200 km.

Its starting price was announced as ₹74,999 (Ex-Showroom Bengaluru).

It had multiple riding modes, and a 4.3-inch LCD with Ola's MoveOS 5 which also gets Ola Maps turn-by-turn navigation. It also gets advanced regen, cruise control, DIY Mode, TPMS alerts, OTA updates, digital key unlock, and Ola Electric App connectivity.

Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal unveiled three models including the Roadster X, the Roadster, and the Roadster Pro on August 15 last year.

The Roadster, or the mid variant comes at a starting price of ₹1,04,999 for the 2.5 kWh variant, ₹1,19,999 for the 4.5 kWh variant, and ₹1,39,999 for the 6 kWh variant.

It has a top speed of 126 km/h and can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 2.2 seconds. The claimed range is 579 km on a single charge.

The Roadster also has a bigger 7-inch touchscreen and also gets diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The Roadster Pro, which is the top variant can be yours for an introductory price of ₹1,99,999 for the 8KWH and ₹2,49,999 for the 16 KWH version.

While this is a significant jump in pricing from the other two variants, this motorcycle claims to have a top speed of 194 km/h and accelerates from 0-40 km/h in just 1.2 seconds.

The range on a single charge is the same as the Roadster variant, at 579 km.

The Roadster Pro also gets an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) and an even bigger 10-inch touchscreen.

How did Ola Electric shares perform?

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd shares closed at ₹74.87 after the trading session ended on January 4. This was a gain of 2.35% or ₹1.72.