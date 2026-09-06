Old Monk ‘cannot be sold as rum’: What FSSAI told Bombay HC
The FSSAI reportedly informed the Bombay HC that Old Monk cannot be sold as "rum" because the product is made using neutral spirit.
Liquor brand Old Monk cannot sell or market its product as "rum", the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has reportedly told the Bombay high court.
The regulatory body, on Thursday, informed the court that Old Monk cannot be sold as "rum" because the product is made using neutral spirit and artificial rum flavouring, according to a report by LiveMint.
Also Read | FSSAI cracks down on misleading food and alcohol claims; Dabur Honey, Old Monk and more banned
What happened in court?
FSSAI's counsel clarified to the court that the primary issue is the fundamental nature of the product rather than just its labelling, stating that selling it as "rum" is not permitted, according to the report.
The regulator's counsel noted the drink could instead be categorised as a "rum-flavoured spirit".
Old Monk has submitted revised labels, and FSSAI sought more time to review them.
The next hearing is scheduled for September 11.
Ban in Maharashtra, modification of label - What happened?
FSSAI had banned the sale of the product in Maharashtra after detecting artificial flavouring substances mixed into neutral spirits, Bar and Bench reported, further noting that the brand agreed to revise its packaging to prominently display 'added flavor' on the bottles.
Also Read | ‘If there’s a will, there's a way': FSSAI CEO praises Maharashtra FDA's Tukaram Mundhe
FSSAI action against liquor makers over flavour, labelling
According to a statement of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare dated August 2, the FSSAI initiated enforcement action against alcohol beverage manufacturers for the use of non-permitted flavours, age-related claims, and misleading labels.
Enforcement was triggered by manufacturers blending external flavours to imitate the product’s inherent aroma and taste of the standard product, according to the official statement.
"Such products are not only sub-standard but are also misrepresented by using the names of standard categories. At best, they can be identified as Rum-flavoured Spirit or Whisky-flavoured Spirit, etc. Further, the front of the pack completely fails to disclose the true nature of the product," the ministry further stated.
Also Read | ‘Not abrupt’: FSSAI says 5 notices sent to Dabur before order on ‘100%’ claim
The ministry said that laboratory testing of rum and whisky samples from multiple manufacturers found the presence of external artificial or nature-identical flavours.
"The claim of "7 years old blended" in the label of Old monk XXX Rum variant was also found to be misleading. The major ingredient of the rum is neutral (unmatured/unaged) spirit, while the matured rum spirit is only a minor ingredient of the rum (less than 5% as per investigation findings)," the August 2 statement said.
Under the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018, the age claim of a blended spirit should be based on the youngest spirit in the blend, it added.
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