Om Birla interview: ‘Can’t impose any debate on the House’

New Delhi: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla spoke to Saubhadra Chatterji about Parliament’s curtailed monsoon session, the disruption in the House, the passage of bills without debate, the demands for a discussion on the Pegasus list, the allegation by Opposition leaders that Lok Sabha TV was blacking them out, and other issues related to the session .

Edited excerpts:

The previous sessions under your tenure as the Speaker logged 100% productivity. But in the monsoon session, the House could use only 22% of its time. In the last five sessions, the House ran well, and the MPs fulfilled their responsibilities. Earlier, efforts were made to run the House smoothly, and that’s why the House ran for long, even till midnight. But, in this session, the deadlock continued. The Opposition made some specific demands, while the government maintained that we should first discuss the issues identified during the all-party meeting (held on July 18 when the Pegasus controversy broke). So, a consensus couldn’t be reached on the business. I tried my best and repeatedly appealed to both sides that the House is meant to debate and discuss issues. But, despite my efforts, deadlock continued.

People had started believing that the Lok Sabha is the place where public issues are discussed. A positive image of India’s democratic institutions had started building as Parliament also acts as a margdarshak (guide) to other democratic institutions.

Who is responsible for the deadlock? How can I hold someone responsible? If both ruling and Opposition sides agree on an issue, the House can run. If they don’t agree, a deadlock will continue. Lawmakers can adopt many ways to express their dissent. But showing placards, shouting slogans, coming down in the Well of the House, are not in the best traditions of the House, and therefore, not acceptable. I will talk to all party leaders, and I am hopeful that the parties will also do self-introspection.

The logjam could have ended with a debate on the Pegasus issue.

It’s between the government and the Opposition. They couldn’t agree. As the Speaker, I can’t impose any debate on the House.

Several bills were being passed without any discussion. Do you think it is the right way to conduct legislative business? I always favour that every bill is debated in the House before passage. But despite every effort, debate couldn’t take place as the House was not in order. But it would have been better if discussion had happened.

Opposition has alleged that Lok Sabha TV didn’t show their speeches or visuals, and it was almost like a blackout. Lok Sabha TV or any other channel shows every speaker when the House is in order. I don’t think that even during earlier times, the Well of the House was shown during the proceedings. LSTV works when the House is in order. But, during disruption, LSTV possibly tries to focus on a lawmaker who is speaking on the agenda. I have not given any direction to LSTV on who should be shown or not. That’s not my job. I have not told them that you can’t show lawmakers in the Well or black out someone else. This is decided by the Lok Sabha TV according to the decorum or rules of the House.

In this session, all bills, except the Constitution amendment bill were passed amid din. Is it a new normal in the House that bills would continue to be cleared even amid din, and when the House is not in order? Our job is pass the bills after debate. But sometimes, due to deadlock, debate can’t take place. If I am able to conduct a debate on the bill, I will definitely do it. But, at times, debate can’t take place but the minister may insist that the bill be passed. As the Speaker of the House, I have to allow the passage of the bill.