Omar Abdullah holds ‘emergency meeting’ over situation in Jammu & Kashmir border areas

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held an emergency meeting with officials on Wednesday to discuss the current situation in border areas. J&K government chief minister Omar Abdullah is holding an emergency meeting over the situation in border areas following Operation Sindoor.(HT_PRINT)

Earlier today, Union Minister Amit Shah met with the Chief Ministers and other concerned government officials of various states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, and West Bengal. Lieutenant Governors of the Union Territories of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh were also present.

The Union Home Minister is also constantly in touch with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha and the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Shah has instructed DG BSF to ensure all safety measures for people living in border areas.

Meanwhile, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the situation in the Jammu and Kashmir border districts this morning.

Late night, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday morning. Nine terror targets were chosen, and all nine strikes were successful.

Echoing his support to India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, earlier, Jammu and Kashmir chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday asserted that India had to respond to what happened in Pahalgam, adding that it is now upto the neighbouring country how much they want to escalate this.

Speaking to ANI, CM Abdullah emphasised that he has not forgotten the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people.