S Jaishankar's first reaction to Operation Sindoor: ‘World must show zero tolerance for terrorism’

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2025 08:27 AM IST

India launched 'Operation Sindoor', executing high-precision airstrikes on terror headquarters in Pakistan and PoK, targeting groups like JeM, LeT, and Hizbul.

In a strong message to terror outfits and their backers, India on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, a high-precision airstrike operation targeting terror headquarters in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Air Force carried out night raids on nine hideouts belonging to banned terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen, officials said.

Minister for external affairs S Jaishankar speaks in New Delhi.(PTI file)
Minister for external affairs S Jaishankar speaks in New Delhi.(PTI file)

External affairs minister S Jaishankar, in a post following the strikes, asserted, “The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism.”

Among the key targets were Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, Sarjal in Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and the Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad—all affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, a UN-designated terrorist organisation.

India's ministry of defence said the action was in direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen and injured several others.

In its statement, the ministry of defence stated, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," it added.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Operation Sindoor Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
