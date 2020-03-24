e-paper
Home / India News / Omar Abdullah, in detention since August 5 last year, to walk out of home jail in Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah, in detention since August 5 last year, to walk out of home jail in Jammu and Kashmir

After he completed six months in custody, the state administration ordered Omar Abdullah’s continued detention in February under the Public Safety Act (PSA) that empowers authorities to hold any person for two more years.

india Updated: Mar 24, 2020 11:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NC leader Omar Abdullah has been in detention since August 5 last year. (HT File Photo )
         

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, who was detained in August last year ahead of the Centre’s move to scrap the erstwhile state’s special status, will be released. A Jammu and Kashmir administration spokesman said on Tuesday that orders to release Omar Abdullah had been issued.

Omar Abdullah, who turned 50 in jail this month, has been in detention for a little over seven months.

The government ordered his release on Tuesday, days after his father Farooq Abdullah was freed. A third former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, is still in detention.

The National Conference leader was detained on August 4 midnight before the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and divided the state into two union territories.

Abdullah was detained in August 2019 when the Centre nullified Article 370, divided the state into two union territories and placed Kashmir valley in a state of lockdown. He was initially detained under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure that empowers an executive magistrate to order a person to execute bonds “for keeping the peace”. Just before his detention was to expire in February 2020, the government invoked the Public Safety Act to hold him. This law empowers authorities to hold any person for two more years.

Omar Abdullah’s sister Sara Abdullah Pilot had approached the Supreme Court soon after, arguing that his detention was “unconstitutional”. A two-judge bench of the top court, which had asked the government in February to explain Omar Abdullah’s detention, last week cautioned the government that it would take up the petition on merits on the next date of hearing if the state did not release him.

