'I know what's it like’: Omar Abdullah retweets SOS messages from Covid-19 patients’ families

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has been retweeting messages by distraught relatives of patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from across the country seeking help to millions of his followers on Twitter. Omar Abdullah, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month days after his father Farooq Abdullah also contracted the disease, said wanted to help people. "I want to be able to help people through this crisis as best I can because I know what's it like to have a loved one in hospital fighting against COVID. To that end I've opened up my DMs for now & will amplify every message requesting/offering help," Omar Abdullah tweeted on Sunday morning.

Since then the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has been amplifying the messages to 3.2 million followers. "I know, in the grand scheme of things, it may not amount to much but every little bit helps & if even one individual benefits from a tweet of mine I'll consider myself extremely fortunate," Omar Abdullah also wrote.

Also read | Defence ministry ramps up effort for Covid-19 relief

Farooq Abdullah, who was vaccinated against Covid-19, was hospitalised after testing positive for the coronavirus disease, in March. Farooq Abdullah received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on March 2, a day after India’s vaccination drive entered its second phase. Omar Abdullah also received his first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in Srinagar on April 7.

Omar Abdullah also said he will not be tweeting requests for donations or funds “because I have no way of independently verifying the antecedents of the people/organisations seeking to raise funds.”

Also read | 4 oxygen tankers for Delhi may arrive on Monday from Chhattisgarh: Govt

Many infected people and their families are struggling to find treatment, with hospitals in Delhi and other parts of the country overcrowded and many running out of oxygen and beds as India faces a massive surge in Covid-19 cases. India, which has set a new global record of the most number of infections in a day on Sunday, has witnessed 16.96 million infections and and 192,311 people have succumbed to the disease so far, Union ministry of health and family welfare’s data showed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, saying the "storm" of infections had shaken the country.