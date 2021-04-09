‘It finally caught up’: National Conference’s Omar Abdullah tests Covid-19 positive

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Friday tweeted he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, days after his father Farooq Abdullah contracted Covid-19. “For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for Covid-19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home and monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc,” he tweeted.

For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for #COVIDー19 this afternoon. I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home & monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 9, 2021

Many people replied to his tweet, wishing him a speedy recovery. In response, Omar Abdullah tweeted, “I am very grateful to everyone reaching out to me here on Twitter to wish me well. I apologise for not replying individually. For the next few days I’m focusing on beating this virus and will be back here after the battle is won.”

The news comes on a day when India reported a fresh spike in the number of daily Covid-19 infections with 131,968 cases. Also, the active caseload in India is moving towards the one-million mark and currently stands at 979,608 cases.

Also read | 5 states account for over 73% of India's active caseload: Govt

Omar Abdullah received his first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in Srinagar on Wednesday (April 7). “Got my 1st dose of the Covid-19 vaccine this morning. It was a smooth and painless affair. I am grateful to everyone at SKIMS, Srinagar for vaccinating me today,” he tweeted along with a picture of him being inoculated. However, he did not mention whether he received the Covaxin or the Covishield vaccine.

On March 30, he said he isolated himself after Farooq Abdullah, also the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, tested positive for the disease. “My father has tested positive for Covid-19 and is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions,” he tweeted confirming the news.

My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 30, 2021

Farooq Abdullah had received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on March 2, a day after India’s vaccination drive entered its second phase. “Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85 year old father & my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well,” Omar tweeted after his father was vaccinated.