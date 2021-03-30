Farooq Abdullah tests positive for Covid-19, tweets Omar Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), confirmed his son and party leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday.

Omar added that he and his family will go into self-isolation and get themselves tested.

"My father has tested positive for Covid-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said in a tweet.

Abdullah, who is Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, got his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a hospital earlier this month on March 2.

The NC leader was given the first dose of the vaccine at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences during the second phase of nationwide vaccination where those above the age of 60 and 45+ with comorbidities are being inoculated.

Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to thank the doctors and other staff at the hospital for administering the vaccine to his father.

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85 year old father & my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well," Omar tweeted.

The 85-year-old NC chief addressed Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) function last week on Tuesday where he spoke about the abrogation of the Article 370 in 2019. The function was organised by the JKNPP to observe its 40th foundation day. JKNPP founder Bhim Singh was unanimously elected its president for the next three years.

"In an apparent reference to the abrogation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in 2019, he said, "It is an attack on our honour… we will lost our land and our children will be left without jobs as people from outside will come and take the jobs".

He added that when people will come from outside, will they (the local youth of Jammu and Kashmir) get jobs in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, Punjab or Haryana.