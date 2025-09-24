Omar Abdullah slams FIR over ‘I Love Muhammad’: ‘Three words can lead to…'

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday fiercely defended the right to express love for the Prophet Muhammad, questioning how three simple words — “I Love Muhammad” — could be deemed unlawful and urging the courts to act swiftly. Omar Abdullah defends writing “I Love Muhammad,” urges courts to act swiftly.(HT File)

The controversy began on September 9, when Kanpur police registered an FIR against nine named and 15 unidentified persons for allegedly putting up boards reading “I Love Mohammad” on a public road during a Barawafat (Eid Milad-un-Nabi) procession on September 4.

Hindu organisations objected, calling it a “new trend” and claiming it was a deliberate provocation.

The issue drew national attention after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi posted on social media that expressing “I Love Muhammad” was not a crime.

Omar Abdullah said it must mean someone is truly mentally unwell to file a case over these three words. He said he would like the courts to quickly set this right and asked how writing ‘I Love Muhammad’ could be unlawful.

“Why should anyone object to writing this? Who can have an issue with these three words? I cannot understand how writing these three words can lead to an arrest. It must mean someone is truly mentally unwell to file a case over these three words. I would like the courts to quickly set this right. How is writing ‘I Love Muhammad’ unlawful?” Omar told reporters.

Abdullah said even if linked to a particular religion, writing ‘I Love Muhammad’ should not be an issue, as people of other faiths also express devotion to their gurus or deities.

“Even if you link it to a religion, what is wrong with it? Don’t followers of other religions write about their deities? Don’t our Sikh brothers and sisters write about their gurus? Don’t our Hindu brothers and sisters write about their various gods? They do. Go anywhere outside Jammu and Kashmir, and you will hardly find a vehicle without a picture of a deity. If that is not unlawful, then how is this?” Omar asked.