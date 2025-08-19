Omar Abdullah's cryptic post on X sets tongues wagging: ‘Can’t take anymore of this'

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made a cryptic post on X on Tuesday night that set off speculation on what it he may be referring to. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted only a meme, featuring Snape from the Harry Potter universe, and an emoji on Tuesday night, but it led to many theories.(PTI File)

Comments under his post threw up theories such as possible restoration of statehood for J&K. There is no official word on that, nor did Omar Abdullah say anything on the subject.

His post, in fact, carried only a meme, featuring the character Snape from the Harry Potter universe, and an emoji. “Please I can't take anymore of this,” says Snape in the meme.