Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Omar Abdullah's cryptic post on X sets tongues wagging: ‘Can’t take anymore of this'

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 19, 2025 09:52 pm IST

Comments under his post mentioned rumours of possible restoration of statehood for J&K; there is no official word on that, nor did Omar refer to it

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah made a cryptic post on X on Tuesday night that set off speculation on what it he may be referring to.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted only a meme, featuring Snape from the Harry Potter universe, and an emoji on Tuesday night, but it led to many theories.(PTI File)
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted only a meme, featuring Snape from the Harry Potter universe, and an emoji on Tuesday night, but it led to many theories.(PTI File)

Comments under his post threw up theories such as possible restoration of statehood for J&K. There is no official word on that, nor did Omar Abdullah say anything on the subject.

His post, in fact, carried only a meme, featuring the character Snape from the Harry Potter universe, and an emoji. “Please I can't take anymore of this,” says Snape in the meme.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Omar Abdullah's cryptic post on X sets tongues wagging: ‘Can’t take anymore of this'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On